Browns RB Nick Chubb Sets Record Straight On Minkah Fitzpatrick's Hit
A "dirty" hit is often in the eye of the beholder. Which is why many Browns fans will always consider Minkah Fitzpatrick's low tackle on Nick Chubb in 2023 unneccessarily egregious.
Nine months after having his knee mangled by the Steelers safety though, Chubb tried to set the record or straight regarding the play.
“I don’t think it’s a dirty hit at all," said Chubb on Wednesday. "I’m not blaming him. It’s part of the game."
The nausea inducing hit from Fitzpatrick in Week 2 of last season left Chubb's knee mangled and people tuning in at home or in the stadium feeling uneasy as Chubb was carted off the field. Cleveland's star running back did share that Fitzpatrick was one of the first players to come up to him while he was still on the ground and apologized for the hit, explaining that he didn't mean for the collision to damage his knee in that way.
For better or for worse, the 28-year-old is right, those low hits are part of the game. That may not stop Browns fans from seeing it as a clean play, but Chubb isn't stressing over it. He made it clear that he's moving on.
“I moved on," the four-time Pro Bowl running back said. "It happened so fast. Anyways, it was a blurry two weeks. I don’t think about it much, I’m just moving forward.”
Since the incident Chubb has seen an outpouring of support from Browns fans, his teammates, his colleagues across the league, even his hometown community in Cedartown, Georgia. As the Georgia product spent his entire offseason rehabbing in an effort to get back on the field as quickly as possible the support has been uplifting.
"I had guys tweeting at me all across the NFL,' said Chubb. "It shows, at the end of the day, we’re all human and we’re all in this together. And, you know, injuries, they suck, but they do happen. But, you know, it’s all about being there for your brother.”