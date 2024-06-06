Cleveland Browns OTAs: Nick Chubb At The Podium And The Defense Harmonizing
Prior to taking the field for practice in Berea on Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns held several pressers with the media. Running backs coach Duce Staley got things started prior to head coach Kevin Stefanski and running back Nick Chubb stepping up to the mics.
Following those pressers, the players took to the field and per usual, had some fun while doing it.
Here are the sights and sounds from Wednesday:
Duce Staley shouts out a congratulations for Kevin Stefanski on his contract extension.
HC Kevin Stefanski discusses the contract extensions for both himself and GM Andrew Berry.
Running back Nick Chubb is motivated and working hard to get better.
The chemistry on defense is off the charts. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Greg Newsome II and Ogbo Okoronkwo look to prove their perfect harmony.
Safety Ronnie Hickman breaks up Jameis Winston's pass intended for tight end Giovanni Ricci.
Several players pose for pictures together, including wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Elijah Moore.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson continues the OTA trend of wearing a headband.
The defensive line gathers around Ogbo Okoronkwo for a between drill freestyle.
Mike Vrabel continues to be an asset on the practice field.
Jerome Ford, Jamari Thrash and Cedric Tillman were some of the players getting kick returner reps on Wednesday.
Thursday's OTA session will be the conclusion of voluntary OTAs this offseason. Mandatory veteran minicamp will be the next stage, beginning on June 11th.
There will most certainly be some familiar faces at minicamp who have not been present for OTAs.