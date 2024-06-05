Browns Come To Terms On Extensions For Andrew Berry And Kevin Stefanski
The most successful head coach and general manager duo to oversee the Cleveland Browns since the franchise returned in 1999 is here to stay.
On Wednesday, the Browns announced that both head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry had received contract extensions to remain with the franchise for the foreseeable future. It was an expected move that owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam had referenced earlier this offseason at the league's owners meetings.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry leading the Cleveland Browns,” the Haslam's said via a team press elease. “Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win. We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise."
During their four years together, the franchise has seen unparalleled success since its return to the lakefront in 1999. With a record of 37-30 under Stefanski and Berry's tutelage the Browns have clinched two playoff berths over that span, including just last season. In 2020 they led Cleveland to it's first playoff victory in 26 years, giving the duo an overall record of 38-32 including the playoffs. That success has led to Stefanski earning two AP Coach of the Year Awards.
AOver that same span the Browns have produced 22 Pro Bowlers, and six first-ream All-Pro players. Star defensive end Myles Garrett accounts for five of those Pro Bowl selections and three of the All-Pro nominations. He also just earned his first ever AP Defensive Player of the Year Award.
“Last season was a prime example,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam continued. “Despite facing multiple player injuries and using five different starting quarterbacks, Andrew and his staff built a roster that adapted well, while Kevin and his staff led the team to its second playoff appearance in four years, earning Coach of the Year honors for the second time in that period. They are two of the brightest people we know, and selfless people who only care about what is best for the Cleveland Browns. We are thrilled that Kevin and Andrew will remain with the team for the future."
The terms of the extensions have yet to be revealed. With Berry entering a fifth season at the helm though, he is the franchise's longest tenured general manager of the expansion era. 2024 will also be Stefanski's fifth season with the organization, making him the first coach since Bill Belichick led the franchise from 1991-1995 to see five seasons in that role.
----------------------------
You May Also Like
Joel Bitonio Embracing New Offensive Line Coach Andy Dickerson
Browns Announce New Additions To Football Operations Staff
Browns' Wide Receiver Elijah Moore "Evolving" In New Offensive Attack
Does Browns Veteran Joel Bitonio Think The 2024 Season Will Be His Last?
Could A Browns' Receiver Amass 100 Receptions In 2024?
4 Burning Browns Questions Including: How Would Hunter Renfrow Fit With Browns?