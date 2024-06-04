Joel Bitonio Embracing New Offensive Line Coach Andy Dickerson
There's an argument to be made that the Browns biggest loss this offseason came in the form of legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
He's certainly going to be hard to replace, but as Andy Dickerson steps into the role players like 10-year veteran Joel Bitonio believe his infectious passion is already making for a smooth transition.
"He has a good energy," said Bitonio. "He brings some passion to the field. We’re still working through an offense, and I haven’t obviously been on the field with him yet, but so far it’s been good when I’ve been in the meetings and I’ve picked his brain on some things.”
Ironically, this isn't Bitonio's first time working with Dickerson. Back in 2014 when the two-time All-Pro guard was going through pre-draft process he crossed paths with his new position coach. At the time, Dickerson was serving as an assistant offensive line coach with the Rams and actually worked Bitonio out as a prospect coming out of the University of Nevada.
It was only a brief encounter. Which is why when the Browns officially hired Dickerson this offseason, Bitonio called on some current and former teammates to get a better sense of who he'd be working with on a daily basis.
"I had a small relationship with him then and obviously I’ve known him across the league," Bitonio said. "He’s been an assistant coach when (Austin) Corbett was with him [in LA]. So, I talked to Corbett about him. And then obviously Poe (Ethan Pocic) had him in Seattle (Seahawks)."
As Bitonio eluded to, his work with Dickerson and his new assistant Roy Istvan – who came over from Philadelphia – has been limited to the meeting rooms at this point. While Bitonio has been present inside the team's facility in Berea, he has yet to participate in any of the on field workouts during voluntary OTAs. 10 years in, that's by design to help ensure he takes care of his body going into the season.
Coming off of an injury-plagued 2023, Bitonio remains a key member of the Browns offensive line next season. Over the last four years in particular he's been the anchor on one of the league's top units under Callahan's tutelage. And while Callahan's influence on on Bitonio, his offensive-line mates, the Browns offense as a whole in undeniable the expectations remain the same for that group under Dickerson.
“I do appreciate coach Bill and what he did for us," Bitonio said. "I think he’s a great O line coach. But I have faith in coach (Andy) Dickerson and Roy (Istvan). I think he saw his roots in the run game and it might be a little bit different, a little more spread ... But I think we’re still gonna have an identity. When you invest in the O line and we want to live up to being one of the better units in the league."
----------------------------
You May Also Like
Browns Announce New Additions To Football Operations Staff
Kevin Stefanski Clarifies Jameis Winston Comments About Browns Play-Caller
Browns' Wide Receiver Elijah Moore "Evolving" In New Offensive Attack
Does Browns Veteran Joel Bitonio Think The 2024 Season Will Be His Last?
Could A Browns' Receiver Amass 100 Receptions In 2024?
4 Burning Browns Questions Including: How Would Hunter Renfrow Fit With Browns?