Browns Announce New Additions To Football Operations Staff
Highlighted by former NFL linebacker D'Qwell Jackson, the Browns announced seven new additions and promotions within their football operations staff on Tuesday.
A former Browns second-round pick in 2006, Jackson is part of a group of 15 staffers that were either promoted or transitioned into new roles with the franchise. He now steps into a role as a full-time scout with the franchise after spending the 2023 season supporting player development.
The rest of the list of promoted players included:
- Will Black – Scouting Assistant
- Hunter Carson – Football Operations Assistant
- Hunter Carson – Football Operations Assistant
- Kelsey Fahy – Performance Nutrition Coordinator
- Kory Gillissie – Director, Equipment Operations
- Eli Gooch – Junior Software Developer
- Vincent Herzog – Assistant Director, Equipment Operations
- Greg Livingston – Pro Scout
- John Nussman – Scout, NFS
- Alice Sullivan – Pro Scout/Contract Analyst
- Joy Tapajcik – Director of Football Operations & Process
- Kathleen Wood – Scouting/Personnel Assessment & Development
- Zach Zelinsky – Manager, Football Information Systems
- Bre Zook – Equipment Assistant
As for the new hires, seven new staffers join the fold in Berea including Chris Polian, who is the son of legendary Bills general manager Bill Polian. Chris is a graduate of John Carroll University – where his brother Brian currently serves as athletic director – and joins the Browns staff as an advisor to Berry.
He spent last season with the Washington Commanders as the director of pro personnel, but has bounced around the league with six different teams now serving in various roles including general manager for the Colts from 2009-2011. Polian was part of Indy's front office when the franchise won the Super Bowl in 2006.
The full list of additions to the Browns front office staff include:
- Charles “Wat” Adair – Coordinator, Team Logistics
- Elisha Guidry – Scouting Assistant
- Tyler Habursky – Scouting Assistant
- Josh Lucas – Area Scout, Mid-Atlantic
- Chris Polian – Advisor to the GM
- Sam Secrest – Scouting Assistant
- Jack Slatery – Player Personnel Assistant
----------------------------
You May Also Like
Kevin Stefanski Clarifies Jameis Winston Comments About Browns Play-Caller
Browns Guard Joel Bitonio Hopes He's Retired Before NFL Adds 18th Game
Browns' Wide Receiver Elijah Moore "Evolving" In New Offensive Attack
Does Browns Veteran Joel Bitonio Think The 2024 Season Will Be His Last?
Could A Browns' Receiver Amass 100 Receptions In 2024?
4 Burning Browns Questions Including: How Would Hunter Renfrow Fit With Browns?