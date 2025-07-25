Browns Wide Receiver Leaves Training Camp Day 3 Early with Injury
The quarterback battle between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel, and fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders has been the dominant story so far in the Cleveland Browns' training camp. The four gunslingers were all brought in this past offseason to compete for Deshaun Watson's vacant starting spot while he recovers from an Achilles injury that he ruptured for the second time during rehab last winter.
The Browns haven't shut the door on the possibility of Watson returning at some point during the 2025 NFL season, but chances are, they'll have a different QB1 for the entire campaign, even if it's not the same one for the whole year. Regardless of who's starting under center, though, Cleveland will also have to identify some reliable weapons to take pressure off their choice.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman leaves practice early with injury
Offense wasn't exactly a strong point for the Browns last season, and it's set to have even more question marks on the depth chart this upcoming year. Gone are Jameis Winston, Nick Chubb, and Elijah Moore, three of Cleveland's most productive offensive players in 2024.
Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins was supposed to help replace some of Chubb's output, along with Jerome Ford, but with his legal troubles, he might not even make the roster. Not only do the Browns have to contend with that hole in their running back rotation now, but their wide receiver ranks may have just taken a hit too.
On the third day of training camp, Cedric Tillman reportedly left practice early with an apparent calf injury. Hopefully, this was just a precautionary measure to prevent some summer cramping from escalating into a larger issue.
Behind Jerry Jeudy, there's plenty of room for Tillman to play a large role for the Browns offense next season. They're short on established playmakers, leaving the door open for the former third-round pick to have a breakout year. Hopefully, Cleveland will see him back on the field soon, as every offseason rep will be crucial to build chemistry among an offensive unit with little existing continuity.