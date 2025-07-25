Kenny Pickett Disappointing Clip Leaks out of Browns Training Camp
As the Cleveland Browns continue through training camp, it's important to remember that any takeaways should be taken with a grain of salt. As former NFL legend J.J. Watt pointed out on X, there's a lot going on behind the scenes that can't always be discerned from a short clip or a graphic accumulating stats:
"Training Camp “stats” are insane and ridiculous. Used to think it was always just people joking, but now seeing them seriously reported. You have no idea what the purpose of that period is, what the goals are, what the context is, etc. It could be a strictly 3rd & Long blitz period where every play is skewed to the [defense's] advantage. Coaches could be asking the QB to focus specifically on one route concept. DLine may be focusing only on bull rushes one day or just speed rushes for one period."
For example, fourth-year prospect Kenny Pickett reportedly went 9-11 on throws in practice on the second day, versus longtime veteran Joe Flacco's 4-10, Shedeur Sanders's 4-4, and Dillon Gabriel's 6-8. Those numbers might suggest that Pickett had the best day of all the prospective Browns QB1s, but the tape tells a different story.
Pickett also threw an interception during his reps, and it wasn't an easily defensible one. With all due respect to J.J. Watt, this wasn't a common case of the play being set up to the defense's advantage.
This was Pickett throwing from a clean pocket into a window that didn't exist, leading to an easy interception for Browns safety Grant Delpit. It was a poor read and a bad throw. There's not much additional context that could make this look better for Pickett, unless Cleveland's coaching staff came out and said this was a drill designed for Delpit to make a play.
There's still a lot of time remaining for the Browns to decide on their starting quarterback, and one pick thrown in practice shouldn't hold much weight in the deliberations. That said, this interception isn't a good sign for things to come for Kenny Pickett.