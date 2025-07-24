Browns GM Leaves the Door Open for Quinshon Judkins to Remain Unsigned
FS1's Colin Cowherd believes that the Cleveland Browns owner, Jimmy Haslam, wants his team to be in headlines as much as possible, as he asserted when suggesting that they'll be looking to add both Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and legendary college coach Nick Saban next year. For better or worse, the Browns have dominated NFL news cycles so far this offseason.
Much of it came about when Cleveland spent two different picks on QBs in the 2025 draft, adding both Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the fifth. Now, their competition against each other, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett to take over Deshaun Watson's vacant starting spot has been a huge topic of discussion in the early days of training camp and is sure to remain one until a QB1 is named.
On the downside, the Browns have seen their players end up in headlines for off-field reasons as well. First, it was Sanders getting caught for reckless speeding. Then, it was their second-round pick out of Ohio State, Quinshon Judkins, arrested for domestic abuse in Miami.
GM Andrew Berry refused to concretely define Quinshon Judkins' future with the Cleveland Browns
After the Browns let Nick Chubb walk away in free agency, the path was cleared for former Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins to play a major role for a Cleveland offense desperate to identify dynamic playmakers. The team clearly valued his talent highly, having spent the 36th-overall pick on him.
Now, his NFL future is in question. Depending on the result of his impending court case and the Browns' investigation into the matter, he could be facing a suspension, or not land a contract at all. When asked whether Cleveland would still sign Quinshon Judkins following his arrest, Browns general manager Andrew Berry declined to give a definite answer:
"We're going to obviously deal with that situation on a day-to-day basis as appropriate, but our focus will really be on preparing the team for our opener against Cincinnati in September... I have learned in many of these off-field situations not to go too far into the future. We'll deal with the day-to-day, you end up using a lot of mental energy in terms of hypotheticals and things of that nature. Rather, we will focus on getting the information and then making the right decision."
Over the years, the Browns under owner Jimmy Haslam have garnered the reputation as a team willing to give players second chances, should their talent outweigh their baggage. From Berry's ambiguity, it does seem like Cleveland is preparing for a future without their second-round pick, though, even if adding another running back isn't an immediate concern for them.