Browns backup receiver ends season as NFL leader in surprising category

The dust continues to settle in the aftermath of the Cleveland Browns 5-12 season, with the team now embarking on the search for a new head coach.

At the same time, a quick peek at the season that was also reveals some interesting tidbits.

For example, it’s surprising to see that among all NFL wide receivers, no one had more rushing yards during the 2025 season than a Cleveland Browns’ backup: Malachi Corley.

Corley, who actually pinned his X post highlighting the stat, led all NFL wideouts with 127 rushing yards for the season, ahead of the Dolphins' Malik Washington, and the Rams' Puka Nacua, the only other wide receivers to surpass the century mark during the campaign.

I’m From Around The Way, I’m Leaving With Something💯 pic.twitter.com/ChjzybjW3C — Malachi Corley (@CorleyMalachi) January 5, 2026

Can the Browns use this stat to further Corley’s role down the road?

First of all, it’s quite obvious that wide receiver is one of the positions that needs more attention during the offseason building phase. Among Cleveland’s pass catchers, there was only one wideout -- Jerry Jeudy -- finishing within the team’s Top-6 in receptions. And only two wide receivers were able to catch at least one touchdown pass this season -- Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, with two a piece. Even linebacker Devin Bush caught two passes that ended in scores for the season, on the defensive side of the ball.

Corley -- a third-round draft pick by the Jets in 2024 -- was signed to Cleveland’s practice squad in late August after being cut by New York. He was promoted to the active roster in late September.

While most of his rushing yards came on jet sweep plays, his receiving stats need a lot of work. He finished the campaign with just 11 catches versus 13 carries, and his 79 receiving yards are significantly lower than his rushing yards, which is not a favorable stat when you play wide receiver. You don't become an important piece of the offense by only running gadget plays,

As an exclusive rights free agent, keeping Corley under contract for the upcoming season would come extremely cheap for Cleveland, should the club lean towards this option.

Also about to hit free agency are wide receivers DeAndre Carter (unrestricted), who spent most of the season on IR and has almost no value outside special teams, and Jamari Thrash (exclusive rights), who only caught 10 passes for 107 yards for the year.

But, Corley has to do a lot more than rush for 127 yards for the season to warrant a roster spot, even in a position group as depleted as the Browns’ receiving corps. It’s nice to finish a year as the NFL leader in any category, but it’s so much better to actually contribute to your team’s wins, something that Corley did little of in 2025.