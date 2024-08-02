Cleveland Browns' Defensive Star Misses Second Straight Practice
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah missed practice for the second straight day on Friday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Owusu-Koramoah's absence does not appear to be injury-related. It could, however, be due to the fact that he wants a new contract.
The Pro Bowl defender is entering the final year of his deal and is slated to earn a tick over $1.5 million in base salary this coming season.
Owusu-Koramoah is coming off of a breakout 2023 campaign in which he played 16 games and racked up 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble and six passes defended en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
He was also given an impressive 75.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Notre Dame, was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Owusu-Koramoah appeared in 14 contests during his rookie year, finishing with 76 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He went on to post similar numbers the following season, registering 70 stops and two more forced fumbles.
The Hampton, Va. native has carved out a critical role in a Cleveland defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL last season.
If Owusu-Koramoah is, in fact, looking for a new contract, it would strongly behoove the Browns to accommodate him before the start of the regular season.
To his credit, he isn't holding out.
Cleveland will play its first preseason game on Aug. 10 against the Green Bay Packers.