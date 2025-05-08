Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals QB Trade He Expects
Post-draft buzz surrounding Shedeur Sanders has intensified speculation about potential trades in the Cleveland Browns' crowded quarterback room. On Wednesday's "The Daily Grossi," hosts Tony Grossi and co-host Zach "Chopz" Frydenlund discussed the likelihood of Cleveland trading one of its quarterbacks before the season.
The hosts acknowledged the team's depth at the position, which includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and recent draftees Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The conversation quickly focused on which quarterback might be traded.
Grossi stated Pickett is the most probable trade candidate among the four options. Grossi said he believed Pickett was more tradable than Flacco at this stage of their respective careers and that trading Pickett just before the season would align with General Manager Andrew Berry's tendencies.
Several factors suggest Pickett is a likely trade piece. His existing contract could make him a cost-effective option with potential for other teams. Berry also has a history of making pragmatic trades, including dealing quarterback Josh Dobbs. A strong preseason performance by Pickett could further increase his trade value.
Flacco, who re-signed with the Browns for the 2025 season, was the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2023. His trade market will likely differ from Pickett's, as teams will view him as a shorter-term option. Berry faces a decision between retaining Flacco or trading Pickett for a potentially greater return.
Newly drafted quarterbacks Gabriel and Sanders are unlikely trade candidates. The Browns used a third-round pick, No. 94 overall, on Gabriel. Grossi noted the team's belief in Gabriel's potential as a future starter, questioning why they would trade him. Head coach Kevin Stefanski's positive reaction to Gabriel's selection also indicates a commitment to his development.
Fellow draftee Shedeur Sanders is considered a developmental prospect with a heigh ceiling. Grossi said he expects both rookies to be on the 53-man roster this year. The possibility of Sanders being drafted with the intention to trade him was discussed on the show, with Grossi pointing out that Sanders was passed over for four rounds, suggesting league interest in the former Colorado star was much lower than many anticipated.