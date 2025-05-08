Shedeur Sanders Was All Smiles Arriving at Browns’ Rookie Minicamp
Shedeur Sanders arrived at rookie minicamp on Thursday and according to the Cleveland Browns' official X account he was right on time. Sanders arrived at the parking lot at a reasonable hour and walked around a truck parked near the team's offices where someone from the social media team was ready and waiting.
Sanders was in high spirits as he entered the building for his first day of work, carrying a large bag and wearing one of his signature sweatshirts with the dollar sign and a No. 2, even though he'll be wearing No. 12 during training camp.
Cleveland's first round pick Mason Graham also arrived at mini camp today and while he didn't get complimented on his timeliness, he did get a new nickname—Mini Camp Mason. You know that's going to stick.
Presumably the first few hours at work for both of these new hires will be spent with human resources, filling out paper work, watching safety videos and getting pictures taken for ID cards. They should probably keep those cards displayed on a laynard until their new co-workers at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus get to know them.