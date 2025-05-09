Browns Digest

WATCH: Shedeur Sanders Sees Browns' Locker for First Time

The Cleveland rookie is in the building and ready to get started with the team.

Gavin Dorsey

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

In just under two weeks since the Cleveland Browns drafted quarterback Shedeur Sanders, excitement from fans of the team has exploded.

Sanders' jersey is the best-selling among NFL rookies, and on Thursday, Sanders got to see it in person.

In a video posted to the Browns' social media, Sanders got his first look at his orange No. 12 practice jersey that he'll wear during Cleveland's rookie minicamp. Standing in front of his new locker for the first time, Sanders unpacked his bag in preparation for the team's offseason training.

"I've got everything I need to be successful," Sanders said.

The Browns' rookie minicamp is set to begin on Friday, May 9, and run through Sunday, May 11. Full-team OTAs, which are optional, will then be held on May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6 and June 16-19. Cleveland's mandatory minicamp will be from June 10 to June 12.

It's in these camps that Sanders will get his first shot at proving he can win the Browns' starting quarterback job. The former Colorado Buffalo will compete against fellow 2025 draftee Dillon Gabriel, as well as veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Following a 3-14 campaign last season, it's safe to assume that all four of them will have a reasonable shot at winning the job in order to get the franchise back on track.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: NFL Insider Makes Very Bold QB Prediction for Cleveland Browns

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Arrives For First Work with Cleveland Browns

MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals QB Trade He Expects

MORE: Cleveland Browns Linked to 3 Intriguing Free Agent Wide Receiver Options

MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Throws Dismissive Shade at Cleveland Browns

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News