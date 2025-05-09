WATCH: Shedeur Sanders Sees Browns' Locker for First Time
In just under two weeks since the Cleveland Browns drafted quarterback Shedeur Sanders, excitement from fans of the team has exploded.
Sanders' jersey is the best-selling among NFL rookies, and on Thursday, Sanders got to see it in person.
In a video posted to the Browns' social media, Sanders got his first look at his orange No. 12 practice jersey that he'll wear during Cleveland's rookie minicamp. Standing in front of his new locker for the first time, Sanders unpacked his bag in preparation for the team's offseason training.
"I've got everything I need to be successful," Sanders said.
The Browns' rookie minicamp is set to begin on Friday, May 9, and run through Sunday, May 11. Full-team OTAs, which are optional, will then be held on May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6 and June 16-19. Cleveland's mandatory minicamp will be from June 10 to June 12.
It's in these camps that Sanders will get his first shot at proving he can win the Browns' starting quarterback job. The former Colorado Buffalo will compete against fellow 2025 draftee Dillon Gabriel, as well as veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Following a 3-14 campaign last season, it's safe to assume that all four of them will have a reasonable shot at winning the job in order to get the franchise back on track.
