Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks to Miss Entire 2025 NFL Season
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks has been placed on the physically unable to perform list and will miss the 2025 NFL season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Brooks's PUP list designation comes as little surprise after the rising-second year back tore the ACL in his right knee in December. It was the second ACL tear for Brooks in a span of 13 months. Brooks also tore his ACL in his final season at Texas in 2023.
The Panthers selected Brooks with the No. 46 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and as a result of his ACL tear from his time in Texas, didn't make his debut until a Nov. 24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Brooks tore his ACL again two weeks later.
Brooks has nine career carries for 22 yards and three receptions for 23 yards across those three games.
He will now work back to full health in hopes of making an impact in his third NFL season in 2026.