Cleveland Browns Named Possible Trade Suitor For Intriguing Running Back
The Cleveland Browns were able to pull off a big Week 2 win to even up their record at 1-1. While they should be happy about the win, it wasn't pretty.
Offensively, the Browns continue to struggle. Deshaun Watson hasn't been great and the running back hasn't been all that good either.
With that in mind, could Cleveland consider pursuing a move to bring in another running back?
Recently, it was suggested that Houston Texans' running back Dameon Pierce could be a potential trade target for the Browns. Could that kind of move actually make sense?
Pierce is currently the Texans' backup running back behind Joe Mixon. Throughout his first three years in the NFL, he has shown flashes of being a very talented back. However, he has not been able to keep a consistent role in his current situation.
In the 28 games he has played so far, Pierce has carried the football 368 times for 1,371 yards and six touchdowns. He has also caught 43 passes for 266 yards and another touchdown.
At just 24 years old, a change of scenery could do Pierce a lot of good.
It would not cost much to bring Pierce onboard. A fifth-round pick or even a sixth-round pick should be enough to get a deal done. Pierce would give them another option to utilize to help the running game stay afloat until Nick Chubb is able to make his return to the field.
So far, it does not seem like Watson is going to take a big leap forward. That was the hope coming into the season, but he hasn't been able to convince anyone yet.
While that hope is still alive, the running game needs to carry a bulk of the load.
There is no guarantee that Pierce would be able to come in and make a huge impact, but he's worth a shot. He could end up being a steal and become a very big part of the offense alongside Jerome Ford as the team looks to firmly establish their running game while Chubb continues to recover.