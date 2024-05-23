Cleveland Browns OTAs Day Two: David Bell's Sticky Hands And Nathaniel Watson's Interception
On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns took to the field for day two of OTAs. This practice was open to the media and the team put some good things on display.
Despite the fact that Deshaun Watson did not throw on Wednesday due to throwing on Tuesday, both Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley appeared to be putting the football in places for the receivers to make plays.
Not only were there some decent passing reps caught on camera, but per usual, this stifling Browns defense made some big plays. This included one special play from a rookie to end practice.
Here is a recap of some clips from day two.
Linebacker Tony Fields II got things started by stating it was another day in paradise on his way out to practice.
Wide receiver David Bell once again flashed his reliable hands with a fingertip grab in full-extension.
Quarterback Jameis Winston dropped in a perfectly placed pass to rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy gave us a glimpse of his smooth route-running ability with a little shimmy and quick cut to the left.
Deshaun Watson remained engaged and got some mental reps, while Winston and Huntley handled the throwing.
To close out the session on day two, rookie linebacker Nathaniel Watson picks off Huntley's pass intended for running back Jerome Ford.
Following the interception and celebration from the entire defense in attendance, the Cleveland Browns' social media team was able to capture a picture of the group. Even without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in attendance, this group is loaded with talent.
The Browns have also hosted a group of guests on each of the first two days of OTAs. On Wednesday, local high school football coaches were in attendance as the Browns look to work with them to expand girls' high school flag football in Northeast Ohio.
Thursday will be the final day of this first round of OTAs in Berea.