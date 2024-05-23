Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns OTAs Day Two: David Bell's Sticky Hands And Nathaniel Watson's Interception

Plenty of big plays were made at Browns OTAs on Wednesday. Here are several of the best clips.

Cole McDaniel

Jan 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns took to the field for day two of OTAs. This practice was open to the media and the team put some good things on display.

Despite the fact that Deshaun Watson did not throw on Wednesday due to throwing on Tuesday, both Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley appeared to be putting the football in places for the receivers to make plays.

Not only were there some decent passing reps caught on camera, but per usual, this stifling Browns defense made some big plays. This included one special play from a rookie to end practice.

Here is a recap of some clips from day two.

Linebacker Tony Fields II got things started by stating it was another day in paradise on his way out to practice.

Wide receiver David Bell once again flashed his reliable hands with a fingertip grab in full-extension.

Quarterback Jameis Winston dropped in a perfectly placed pass to rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy gave us a glimpse of his smooth route-running ability with a little shimmy and quick cut to the left.

Deshaun Watson remained engaged and got some mental reps, while Winston and Huntley handled the throwing.

To close out the session on day two, rookie linebacker Nathaniel Watson picks off Huntley's pass intended for running back Jerome Ford.

Following the interception and celebration from the entire defense in attendance, the Cleveland Browns' social media team was able to capture a picture of the group. Even without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in attendance, this group is loaded with talent.

The Browns have also hosted a group of guests on each of the first two days of OTAs. On Wednesday, local high school football coaches were in attendance as the Browns look to work with them to expand girls' high school flag football in Northeast Ohio.

Thursday will be the final day of this first round of OTAs in Berea.

Published
Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Cole McDaniel is a contributor to both Browns Digest and Cavs Insider. He is the Vice President of Operations for Kee on Sports, most notably serving as lead NFL Draft analyst and the play-by-play voice for high school football. He can also be heard on numerous Baldwin Wallace University athletics broadcasts and has served as Cleveland SC's color commentator since 2019. Cole is a 2019 graduate of Baldwin Wallace where he also played soccer. 