Deshaun Watson Supportive Of Amari Cooper Amidst Absence From Browns Minicamp
There's an unwritten rule inside NFL locker rooms that players don't talk about another man's money. Browns QB Deshaun Watson stuck to the rule book on Tuesday when he was asked about top wideout Amari Cooper being absent from day one of the team's mandatory minicamp.
"Amari is our brother, our teammate," Watson said following practice. "We support him and the decisions that he got to make for himself, is on Amari. But everyone in his locker room respect him and know exactly what he's about and whenever he gets back he's going to be ready to go."
Cooper is entering the final year of his current deal with the Browns and is due a $20 million base salary in 2024. Head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't confirm whether or not the soon-to-be 30-year-old wideout had asked for a contract extension. He did make it known though that Cooper's agent and the team have been in contact with each other.
In recent weeks a number of Cooper's wide receiver contemporaries around the league have earned massive pay days from their respective teams. Back in April, the Lions inked a four-year, $120 million deal with top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, which included $77 million guaranteed. More recently came a three-year $72.75 million deal with $52 million guaranteed for Nico Collins of the Texans and a three-year, $84.75 million deal with $76 million guaranteed for Jaylen Waddle of the Dolphins.
The one that really set the market though was Justin Jefferson's four-year, $140 million deal with the Vikings. It's the largest non-QB contract in the NFL based on average annual value and a deal that every receiver will now use as a measuring stick in negotiations.
As good as all those receivers may be, Watson feels Cooper is in the conversation for best in the NFL.
"He's the best in the game," said Watson. "And I believe that. He show it each and every year. He showed it the last two years with different quarterbacks so I gotta put him up there, if not the best."
Even though Cooper may not be at minicamp, he has stayed in contact with his teammates, particularly Watson. In fact, the Alabama product was just in town this past weekend for David Njoku's Celebrity Softball game.
Three days later though, Cooper was no where to be found as his offensive teammates were on the field working to install a new offense. In the meantime Watson is focused on his continued rehab from shoulder surgery and getting up to speed on the new system with the guys who are in attendance. When Cooper is ready, he'll be ready for him.
"We all respect Coop and he is got to handle what he got to handle," said Watson. "Nobody is looking any different on him. We all support him and he was here this weekend with us and we had a good time of seeing him."
----------------------------
You May Also Like:
Amari Cooper Unexcused From First Day Of Browns Mandatory Minicamp
MUST SEE: Nick Chubb In Full Browns Uniform For First Time Since Injury
Five Browns Storylines To Follow During Mandatory Minicamp
David Njoku On Browns Fans, Playing In Cleveland: "I'm Blessed"
David Njoku On Browns New Offense Under Ken Dorsey: "It's Juicy"
Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Gives Fanbase a "Scare" At Celebrity Softball Game
Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Returns To Cleveland To Support Browns TE David Njoku