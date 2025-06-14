Cleveland Browns Predicted to Add Extremely Exciting QB in 2026 NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns made a handful of moves to improve the quarterback situation heading into the 2025-26 season — including drafting two rookies.
Cleveland can't do the same next year, could it?
If the team is as bad as expected and finds itself back in the top three of the draft, Arch Manning has been mentioned as a potential option.
NFL Trade Rumors put together a "way-too-early" mock draft on Wednesday and Manning was slated as the No. 2 overall pick to the Browns.
"Manning has a big name to live up to. It's impressive that in the few games we've seen him in action, he's lived up to the billing and then some. His command of the offense is advanced for his age — he reads defenses well pre-snap, plays with impeccable timing and touch on his passes, and is natural at manipulating the pocket. All eyes will be on the new Longhorns starter in his first fill season of action.- Ethan Woodie, NFL Trade Rumors
There is plenty to unpack here. First, the Browns added four quarterbacks this offseason. The Browns signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal and acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland then added both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While Flacco and Pickett are not long-term options, Cleveland has two rookies to develop moving forward.
Manning will have a decision of his own to make. He enters his first year as the full-time starter at Texas but has two years of eligibility remaining. If Manning is not ready to enter the draft right away, he has the option to wait until 2027.
The Browns have drafted many exciting college quarterbacks in the past. To this point, none have worked out. Manning would be an extremely intriguing option for the Browns to build around.