Shedeur Sanders sits in state of limbo as 2026 offseason begins

Shedeur Sanders led the Cleveland Browns to consecutive victories to close out the 2025 season. But do those results matter much now? They do in terms of draft position, but not in terms of Sanders' goal to be QB1.

The first order of business is finding the young quarterback a new head coach. If that head coach is John Harbaugh, a new front office could be in store as well. He would surely command a lot of power to take on this role.

Let's say it's someone other than Harbaugh and Andrew Berry remains in his role as GM. Sanders does have job security being a Berry draft pick, but a new coach may come in with their own philosophy that doesn't mesh well with Sanders.

The young signal-caller would still be in limbo even if the Browns kept Kevin Stefanski as head coach. The reason has to do with Deshaun Watson likely being healthy in the final year of his contract. However, a new coach may show up ready to work with Watson, seeking to unlock his past success. That is a whole new angle working against Sanders, along with the team's future in general.

There is also the possibility the Browns take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore may be out of the picture due to draft position, but Ty Simpson should be available to the Browns. What about Trinidad Chambliss late in the first round?

Berry made it clear recently that the organization is not set with their current quarterback situation.

"We're gonna do our work on the quarterback market."#Browns GM Andrew Berry on QB Shedeur Sanders' progress this season and the future of the position: pic.twitter.com/MDq5tCRAIE — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) January 5, 2026

That alone indicates what the organization things of Sanders at this point in time. The GM of the team could barely offer a positive endorsement.

Shedeur Sanders is a celebrity off the field and does come with extra attention and scrutiny. This could mean the Browns even seek to trade him in one scenario.

Given he sticks around, Sanders is essentially back to where he was last summer. He does have NFL tape now, but is still going to have to compete to even earn another start. That can't be what he had in mind a year ago at this time. Yet a key positive is that he did indeed get some wins as a starter and didn't spend the whole year on the bench.

Sanders is in limbo, just like the organization as a whole that remains without a head coach.