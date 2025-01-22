Browns Projected to Nab Potent RB to Replace Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns need a whole lot of help this offseason, and while most are focused primarily on the quarterback position, the Browns also have another glaring hole.
Running back.
The days of Nick Chubb dominating the rushing attack appear to be over after his latest injury, leaving Cleveland no choice but to find a replacement during the offseason.
While the Browns may not have the cap room to land a halfback in free agency, they could turn to the NFL Draft for their answer.
Pro Football Network recently released a seven-round NFL mock draft, and in the fourth round, it has Cleveland selecting South Carolina Gamecocks star Raheim Sanders.
"Sanders is another back in a class filled with three-down players," Pro Football Network wrote. "He’s lost some juice since his 'Rocket' days at Arkansas, but he’s a legitimate route-running threat on the outside with soft hands. Sanders also has impressive vision and contact balance."
Sanders spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Arkansas before transferring to South Carolina ahead of 2024.
This past season, the 22-year-old rushed for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also hauled in 27 receptions for 316 yards and a couple of scores.
The Browns must find a solution to their backfield problem in the coming months, and picking up a running back in the middle rounds of the draft may be the best course of action.
If Cleveland does decide to go that route, Sanders would be a terrific choice.