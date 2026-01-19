Dolphins to Hire Packers Defensive Coordinator Jeff Hafley As New Head Coach

The Dolphins are hiring Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as the franchise's new coach, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The decision to hire Hafley came on Monday after he wrapped up his second interview with the team. The 46-year-old Hafley has never been a head coach in the NFL, but was 22–26 in four seasons at Boston College from 2020 to ’23. He stepped down at Boston College following the ’23 season to take the defensive coordinator role in Green Bay, where he had impressed over the last two seasons to the point where he was a hot name for several franchises with head coaching vacancies this cycle.

Hafley will replace Mike McDaniel, who was fired earlier this month after a 35–33 record in four seasons coaching the Dolphins.

