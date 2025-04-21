Cleveland Browns Receive Huge Offensive Predictions in New NFL Draft Projection
The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away, and the Browns seem very likely to use most of their 10 draft picks on offense. Cleveland had the worst scoring offense and 29th-ranked total offense in the league in 2024.
In his final mock draft before the three-day event begins Thursday, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid predicted that the Browns would utilize their top four selections on offensive playmakers. That starts at No. 2 overall with wide receiver and cornerback dual-threat Travis Hunter.
"A strong argument could be made that Hunter is not only the best player in this draft, but also the best two-way prospect in modern NFL history," Reid said. "Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco or whoever plays QB should love Hunter, who is reliable enough to help a QB room that finished last in yards per pass attempt (5.9) and Total QBR (35) in 2024."
Hunter would be catching passes from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has been picking up steam to potentially sneak into the first round. The Browns nab Milroe at No. 33 overall in the mock, and while Reid says it will take multiple years for him to become a refined passer, that may be worth the risk if Cleveland sees his upside.
With the Browns' two third-round picks, Reid has Cleveland drafting Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo and Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens.
The additions of a new quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end with Cleveland's first four picks in the draft would provide much-needed excitement to the Browns' offense. Drafting two of last year's most electrifying college football players would also certainly engage the fans ahead of a new era of Cleveland football.