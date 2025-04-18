Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Could Make Shocking NFL Draft Decision

The Browns could select a major playmaker in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) throws the ball before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
With countless reports suggesting that the Browns are trending toward drafting Heisman winner Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick, Cleveland could look to nab its quarterback of the future with one of its Day 2 selections.

Marcus Mosher, an NFL Analyst for The 33rd Team, predicted that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe would be the third quarterback to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Mosher connected the Browns and Steelers as potential landing spots for the 22-year-old passer.

"The Browns feel like an especially good fit for Milroe, considering his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Tommy Rees, is now the offensive coordinator in Cleveland," Mosher wrote. "The Browns are a play-action-heavy team, and having a quarterback who can make plays with his legs would drastically improve the offense."

Milroe's projection is largely based on the tools he has, rather than the down season he experienced in 2024. The Alabama QB is electrifying with his legs and has a big arm, although Milroe still has room for improvement with his accuracy.

Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders currently appear to be the only surefire first-round quarterbacks, but there has been some recent buzz around Milroe and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. If a team wants to secure a fifth-year option for one of them, it may consider trading back into the end of the first round.

Along with its No. 2 overall selection, Cleveland owns the Nos. 33, 67 and 94 overall picks on the second day of the NFL Draft.

