Browns GM Shares Shocking View on Travis Hunter's NFL Position
Colorado's Travis Hunter was one of the most electrifying players in college football last season.
The dual-threat wide receiver and cornerback won the Heisman Trophy after totaling 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense while logging four interceptions and 11 pass break-ups on defense.
At the next level, many scouts project Hunter will focus on playing cornerback, the position that Hunter will do on-field drills with at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry — who could select Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft — thinks his talents might be best utilized elsewhere.
"He can play both, and I think that's what makes him special," Berry said during his media availability at the Combine on Tuesday. "We would see him as a receiver primarily first, but part of what makes him a bit of a unicorn is that he can do both at a high level."
Berry's evaluation was based on how talented Hunter is with the ball in his hands and wanting to utilize that talent as much as possible in games.
"His superpower is his ball skills," Berry said. "That's a position where you can use it 100 times during a season versus only maybe 30 on the high end [at defensive back]. We'll have our coaches and scouts fight it out in terms of where he'll be on the board, but any team he goes to will be happy to have him."
This perspective may also be due to positional need. The Browns have solid pieces at defensive back such as Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II, but Cleveland's only true difference-maker at wide receiver is Jerry Jeudy.
Hunter will have plenty of reps at the Combine and Colorado's Pro Day to show teams why he could fit their roster as both a receiver and a corner.
