Steve Smith Sr. Had High Praise For Browns Sixth-Round Pick Jamari Thrash
Death, taxes and Browns general manager Andrew Berry drafting a wide receiver. For his latest act, Berry used pick No. 206 in the sixth round to select Georgia State turned Louisville wideout Jamari Thrash.
While Thrash may not be the eye popping names that made up the top of this wide receiver class like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Naber and Rome Odunze, he did catch the attention of one NFL legend. Retired wideout Steve Smith Sr. had high praise for Thrash on his YouTube show "Cut To It" two weeks back.
“Very, very, very smart. … Pro Day was explosive," Smith said. “He understands exactly where he is on the field,” Smith said. “He knows exactly who he is, and if you draft him, you need to know who he is: He is an XY receiver. Not just a guy with speed, but he also has routes. Usually with a guy was speed, you say he only runs three or four routes. This guy, he could run every route in the route tree. He’s still a young kid, but he’s exceptionally smart. I loved his Pro Day and I love what I saw. He is definitely a chain mover and a deep threat on your offense once you draft this kid.”
Thrash ran a 4.46-forty at the NFL Combine, proving that he is capable at taking the top off of a defense. The noted versatility by Smith, could prove to make him a weapon in Cleveland's offense.
At 23 years old, spent the first four years a little under the radar at Georgia State, but grabbed plenty of scouts attention when he caught 61 passes for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns. That culminated in him transferring to Louisville for his final season in college, where he hauled in two more passes for 858 yards and six more TDs.
While the former Panthers and Ravens wideout may not be the biggest fan of Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland now has at least one WR on the roster who gets Smith's stamp of approval.
