Cleveland Browns Troll Division Rival On Social Media
The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that they are adding orange pants to their combination of uniform options this season. On Monday, the team posted a picture on social media with the orange pants fully stretched out on a shirt hanger.
Although most Cincinnati fans appeared to be excited about the new pant color, Cleveland Browns fans were also quick to notice the announcement. For several seasons, the Browns have sported their own orange pants, including against the Bengals in the home opener last season. For the Bengals, this was a "cat out of the bag situation" and for the Browns, this was more of a "copycat" situation.
The Browns decided to troll the Bengals on Tuesday morning by posting a picture from last season's home opener. Myles Garrett was standing over Joe Burrow after sacking the quarterback en route to a 24-3 victory over the AFC North division rivals.
The banter over the orange pants can certainly add a little more fuel to the fire in what should be some massive clashes this season between these two teams. Both the Browns and Bengals are primed to compete for the division this season, yet the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers should also be in the hunt. The entire division could honestly finish with winning records for a second season in a row.
In recent history, the Browns have had some success against the Bengals. Since 2020, these two teams have faced off eight times. Cleveland has won six of those matchups. Even though the two teams split the series last year, the Browns sat most of their starters already having the No. 5 seed locked up in the playoffs prior to the Week 18 clash in Cincinnati.
The Browns and Bengals will go head-to-head in Week 7 in Cleveland and Week 16 in Cincinnati. The Browns will certainly hope to continue their recent success.