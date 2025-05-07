SI

Cowboys Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart Following Trade for George Pickens

Dallas now pair Pickens with CeeDee Lamb as a dynamic 1–2 punch for Dak Prescott.

Pickens has as new home in Dallas. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have made a major addition to their offense ahead of the 2025 season, acquiring wide receiver George Pickens via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Cowboys are sending a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick. The team officially announced the trade on Wednesday morning.

Owner Jerry Jones hinted at the idea of Dallas making a "substantive" trade a few weeks ago, and said trade has now come to fruition. Pickens adds a dynamic pass-catching threat for quarterback Dak Prescott and first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Here's a look at the Cowboys' new wide receiver room following the acquisition of Pickens:

Cowboys Updated Wide Receiver Room After George Pickens Trade

Jalen Brooks
Parris Campbell
Ryan Flournoy
Kelvin Harmon
Traeshon Holden (R)
Josh Kelly (R)
CeeDee Lamb
Jonathan Mingo
Jalen Moreno-Cropper
George Pickens
Jalen Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin
Seth Williams

Cowboys Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After George Pickens Trade

WR

WR

WR

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Jalen Tolbert

KaVontae Turpin

Jonathan Mingo

Jalen Brooks

Parris Campbell

Ryan Flournoy

Kelvin Harmon

Jalen Moreno-Cropper

Seth Williams

Josh Kelly (R)

Traeshon Holden (R)

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

