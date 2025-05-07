Cowboys Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart Following Trade for George Pickens
The Dallas Cowboys have made a major addition to their offense ahead of the 2025 season, acquiring wide receiver George Pickens via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Cowboys are sending a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick. The team officially announced the trade on Wednesday morning.
Owner Jerry Jones hinted at the idea of Dallas making a "substantive" trade a few weeks ago, and said trade has now come to fruition. Pickens adds a dynamic pass-catching threat for quarterback Dak Prescott and first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Here's a look at the Cowboys' new wide receiver room following the acquisition of Pickens:
WR
WR
WR
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
Jalen Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin
Jonathan Mingo
Jalen Brooks
Parris Campbell
Ryan Flournoy
Kelvin Harmon
Jalen Moreno-Cropper
Seth Williams
Josh Kelly (R)
Traeshon Holden (R)