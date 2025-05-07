Cowboys' Super Bowl Odds Make Minor Move Following George Pickens Trade
CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott reportedly have a new running mate.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are finalizing a deal that will bring Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens to Dallas, a major grab for a Cowboys team that lacked proven receiving options after Lamb last season.
The move has immediately impacted Dallas in the betting market, as oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook moved the Cowboys up from +5500 to +4700 to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season.
While Dallas is still on the outside of the top contenders in the NFL, adding Pickens seems to have improved the team's chances in the eyes of the betting world.
Pickens, a former second-round pick, has been up and down in his NFL career and has faced some on-field character issues.
During the 2024 season, Mike Tomlin had this to say about Pickens after he was flagged for a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals:
"He's just got to grow up, man," Tomlin said.. "This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He's got a target on his back because he's George; he understands that. But he's got to grow up. He's got to grow up in a hurry."
Last season, Pickens was productive in 14 games, catching 59 passes for 900 yards. He went over the 1,000-yard mark in his second season, leading the NFL in yards per reception in the 2023 campaign.
After missing the playoffs last season, the Cowboys are clearly looking to add some firepower to their offense, even though Pickens could end up being a rental since he's in the last season of his contract. Dallas also moved a draft pick during the 2024 season to the Carolina Panthers for wideout Jonathan Mingo, but that trade did not work out well last season.
According to Schefter, the Cowboys will send a third-round pick and other pick swaps to the Steelers in exchange for Pickens.
It could end up being a price worth paying for Dallas, as it's hoping to maximize Prescott after giving him and Lamb massive extensions before the 2024 season.
Pittsburgh is still looking to figure out its quarterback situation, but it appears that veteran Aaron Rodgers could still end up in the Steel City. Pickens was supplanted as the team's No. 1 receiver this offseason when the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf and awarded him a major contract extension.
Since it appears that the Steelers weren't willing to pay Pickens for the long haul, they decided to move on.
Dallas will now face a tough decision with Pickens' future, but it may want to see how he fits in to the offense in 2025 before committing to him with an extension.
