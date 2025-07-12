Cleveland Browns Urged to Make Major Wide Receiver Move
The primary story for the Cleveland Browns this offseason has been their quarterback situation, after they added a host of gunslingers throughout the summer, including Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, whose controversial predraft process may have caused him to fall several rounds.
He'll be competing for the starting spot against veteran Joe Flacco, fourth-year prospect Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon. How the quarterback battle plays out will be the main storyline to watch for the Browns throughout training camp and the preseason. However, it'll also be intriguing to see how Cleveland finds weapons for whatever QB they wind up rolling with come Week 1.
Following the departures of Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, and Elijah Moore, on top of Deshaun Watson's devastating injury that'll likely cost him the entire 2025 campaign, the Browns are severely lacking established playmakers. Outside of Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, and Jerome Ford, they don't have anyone who will be a surefire option for them on the offensive side of the ball. They're counting on rookies and prospective players like second-round pick Quinshon Judkins, third-round phenom Harold Fannin Jr., and third-year receiver Cedric Tillman to step up and make the most of their opportunities.
While that's not a terrible approach for a young team that spent a good amount of their draft capital on their offense, the Browns could certainly use another veteran presence to act as a security blanket for them, particularly if they end up starting someone that's not Joe Flacco. Thankfully, there's still a sage wide receiver available on the open market who can provide both a strong backbone for the young guys to lean on and soft hands for their quarterback to find down the field.
Factory of Sadness's Joseph Grassano recently called for the Browns to sign Keenan Allen:
"If this were a few offseasons ago, there is no way Allen would be available. However, given the 33-year-old's nagging injuries and the fact that he is coming off a down year last season, his availability makes sense. In 2024, Allen recorded 70 receptions on 121 targets for 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Chicago Bears."
Despite his advanced age, Allen was still incredibly productive last season and emerged as a favorite target for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Having a possession receiver on his level would go a long way towards building confidence and trust for a young gunslinger like Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders, as well as provide a perfect mentor for Cedric Tillman and the Browns' other developing pass-catchers.