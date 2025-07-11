NFL Makes Major Revelation About Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy proved a lot of people wrong during his first season with the Cleveland Browns. The former first-round pick registered career highs in receptions (90) and yards (1,229) during the 2024 campaign, posting the first 1,000-yard season of his career.
Those numbers also earned him his first trip to the Pro Bowl, and now another recognition has followed with his appearance in the NFL's Top 100 players list.
Jeudy showed up in the No. 82 spot on the list during the league's reveal of the annual top 100 ranking, which is voted on by the players. It marks the first time Jeudy has ever made the list in his five years as a pro. Jeudy is also the first Browns player to show up on this year's list, which will continue to be rolled out over the course of the next month and a half.
Jeudy's arrival in Cleveland last offseason via trade was met with plenty of mixed reactions across the NFL, with some pundits even considering him a bust. The Browns, however, bet on a fresh start being just what the Alabama product needed.
Just days after joining the franchise, Jeudy was offered and signed three-year, $52 million extension. That decision proved to be a prudent one as the Browns seemingly found their new wide receiver one for the foreseeable future and preempted the WR market.
Entering year two, Jeudy seems poised to deliver a comparable encore campaign as the top wideout of an inexperienced group. If he does, this is bound to be just the first of many appearances to come on the NFL's top 100 players list.