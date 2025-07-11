Deion Sanders Reveals Blunt Honesty About Shedeur Sanders
Unsurprisingly, legendary NFL cornerback and current Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders has been happy to carry water for his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and has proven his willingness to do so repeatedly through the course of Shedeur's young career. The Cleveland Browns are all too familiar with this father-son relationship that's oftentimes akin to an agent-client dynamic. After all, Deion's outspoken support for his progeny may have led to Shedeur's dramatic and unexpected slide in the 2025 NFL Draft, leading to the Browns trading up to take him in the fifth round despite picking another quarterback, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, 50 selections earlier.
Now that Cleveland ultimately drafted his son and Shedeur has settled into the ongoing quarterback battle there, Deion's been content with fading back behind the scenes. After all, he doesn't have as much time to act as a de facto agent and public relations representative for Shedeur with the Buffaloes season fast approaching.
Deion knows that, sometimes, he'll have to be Colorado's head coach first before acting as Shedeur's father. He showed no problem doing so when he addressed the media on Shedeur's departure, as well as second-overall pick Travis Hunter:
"They were great players. We have a better team. There’s a difference between great players and a great team. We have a better team, but we can never replace those types of players. It may take three players on offense to replace a Travis Hunter. It may take two players to replace a Shedeur Sanders. And that’s what we brought here."
It's interesting how he alluded that it might take more to replace Hunter than his own son, although, in fairness, Hunter did play on both sides of the ball at an elite level.
While Shedeur continues trying to win the QB1 spot for the Browns over Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, his father has his own quarterback battle to work through. Deion Sanders has yet to name a replacement for his son's starting spot, with a fierce competition ongoing between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star freshman Julian Lewis.