Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Returns To Cleveland To Support Browns TE David Njoku
Anytime Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gets a chance to support his hometown he shows up.
The Cleveland Heights native made a special appearance at Browns tight end David Njoku's Celebrity Softball Game. Kelce's arrival was met with plenty of fanfare from the fans in attendance. And plenty of people wondering where his mega-star girlfriend Taylor Swift was – she has a show in England on Sunday.
Kelce was a late addition to the roster of celebrities who gathered together in Westlake, OH for the charity event on Saturday. The whose who list included current and former Browns from Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, Kareem Hunt and Josh Gordon. Along with other NFL players, TikTok and reality TV stars, WWE wrestlers and more.
Prior to the event Njoku shared with the media that Kelce had vowed to win the event's home run derby. It was a promise Kelce kept, winning the competition in dramatic fashion by smashing his 10th home run in the final seconds of his round to top fellow Cleveland native and former Browns running back Kareem Hunt.
Kelce can add a new piece of hardware to his trophy case along with those three Super Bowl rings.
