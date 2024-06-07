Browns Second-Round Pick Mike Hall Jr. Officially Signs Rookie Contract
The Cleveland Browns have officially signed all of their 2024 draft picks.
On Friday, second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. put pen to paper on his rookie contract. The Ohio State product was the one outstanding member of Cleveland's rookie class to sign his deal. Now all six members of their 2024 class are locked up.
The 54th overall pick is slated to make $7.069 million over the length of the four-year deal. The contract features a signing bonus of $1.9 million.
Despite being unsigned, Hall Jr. has been actively participating in the team's OTAs over the last three weeks, as well as rookie minicamp before that.
