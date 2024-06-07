Browns Digest

Browns Second-Round Pick Mike Hall Jr. Officially Signs Rookie Contract

Mike Hall Jr. was the Browns 54th overall pick in April's draft.

Spencer German

Mike Hall Jr. goes through drills at Cleveland Browns OTAs
Mike Hall Jr. goes through drills at Cleveland Browns OTAs / Spencer German
The Cleveland Browns have officially signed all of their 2024 draft picks.

On Friday, second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. put pen to paper on his rookie contract. The Ohio State product was the one outstanding member of Cleveland's rookie class to sign his deal. Now all six members of their 2024 class are locked up.

The 54th overall pick is slated to make $7.069 million over the length of the four-year deal. The contract features a signing bonus of $1.9 million.

Despite being unsigned, Hall Jr. has been actively participating in the team's OTAs over the last three weeks, as well as rookie minicamp before that.

Spencer German

SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

