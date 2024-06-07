Browns Fans Won't Like The Start Time Of One Preseason Game
Last month the Browns preseason opponents were revealed. Now they NFL announced the start times of each matchup, with one in particular that is likely to be controversial for fans.
Cleveland preseason finale, which will be played in Seattle on Saturday, August 24 is slated for a very late 10 p.m. kickoff out on the west coast.
The full slate of dates and times for the Browns preseason games is now set:
Saturday, August 10: vs. Green Bay Packers – 4:25 p.m.
Saturday, August 17: at Minnesota Vikings – 4:25 p.m.
Saturday, August 24: at Seattle Seahawks – 10:00 p.m.
Even for a preseason game 10 p.m. is a pretty unheard of start time. The last preseason game in particular is generally used as an opportunity for many roster bubble and depth players to try and solidify a spot with the team before roster cut-down day. That may leave many fans less willing to stay up to watch their favorite team for its last hurrah before the season opens up a few weeks later.
Ultimately the teams and their fans are at the mercy of the NFL in regards to start time. Will you be staying up to watch the Browns preseason finale?
