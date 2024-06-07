This Browns Defensive Trio Considered Top 10 In NFL By Major Outlet
After finishing No. 1 in the NFL in total yards allowed last season, the Browns defense is considered one of the best units once again heading into 2024.
The level of respect Cleveland's defensive unit had was reflected in the latest piece by Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, who ranked each team's top pass-rusher, linebacker and defensive back trio. The Browns trio of Myles Garrett, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Denzel Ward came in at No. 4 overall according to Manzano.
His explanation:
"The Browns finally added help for Garrett on the defensive line, and it led to the star edge rusher hoisting the Defensive Player of the Year award. Garrett gets the bulk of the attention, but the Browns’ defense has many standout playmakers, including the underrated Owusu-Koramoah, who made his first Pro Bowl team last year."
Along with yards allowed, Cleveland's defense ranked near the top of the league in a number of different categories, including third down defense, passing yards allowed per game and takeaways per game. As they return most of the dominant unit from last season, they're looking to build upon that dominance in year two under Jim Schwartz.
Even at fourth overall the Garrett, Owusu-Koramoah and Ward trio was the second-highest ranked AFC North triplets on Manzano's list. His No. 1 ranked trio was Baltimore's group of Justin Madubuike, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton. Pittsburgh's T.J Watt, Patrick Queen, Minkah Fitzpatrick set of triplets was one spot behind Cleveland at No. 5. Cincinnati's lowest ranked trio, featuring Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson, Cam Taylor-Britt at No. 25.
----------------------------
You May Also Like:
Nick Chubb Admits Browns Could Have Cut Him Following Injury
Sights And Sounds From The Browns Final Offseason OTA
Browns Fans Will Love Kevin Stefanski's Reaction To Earning A Contract Extension
Cleveland Browns OTAs: Nick Chubb At The Podium And The Defense Harmonizing
Browns Running Back Nick Chubb: "I Was Down For A While"
Browns' Nick Chubb Says He's "Where He Needs To Be" In Rehab
Browns Come To Terms On Extensions For Andrew Berry And Kevin Stefanski
Joel Bitonio Embracing New Offensive Line Coach Andy Dickerson