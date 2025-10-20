Dillon Gabriel shares statistical honor with Tom Brady during win over Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns finally got their first win since Sept. 21, beating the Miami Dolphins 31-6 on Sunday.
Cleveland's defense truly stole the spotlight in the game, successfully limiting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to just 100 passing yards and forcing him into three interceptions.
Thanks to the outstanding performance of the defense, the offense didn’t need to exert much effort, allowing rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to settle in during his first NFL start at home.
Gabriel successfully connected on 13 of his 18 pass attempts, compiling 116 yards without committing any turnovers.
The 24-year-old quarterback earned his first NFL win and expressed hope for many more victories in the coming months. He also shared his feelings about achieving his first NFL victory.
“I think just all together, try not to make it about myself, but I think, it’s just about the team – us finding a way to win, coming together, that’s what’s most important," Gabriel said on Sunday. "And that’s what’s fun, winning is fun, and you know that your attention to detail has to be at a high level to continue to do this.”
Gabriel's start on Sunday marked the third of his career, and he likely never imagined he would find himself in a statistical comparison with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady.
According to CBS Sports, Brady and Gabriel are the last two QBs with 100+ pass attempts and exactly two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in their first three NFL starts.
Even though Gabriel hasn't thrown an interception, he still has been careless with the football, having five turnover-worthy plays this season according to Pro Football Focus.
If Gabriel continues to protect the ball and avoid giving the opposing teams any opportunities to score because of errors, the Browns could secure a few more victories in the coming two months.
Cleveland will take on the New England Patriots next week, followed by matchups against the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.
Given how well Cleveland's defense has been performing and how Gabriel protects the ball, the Browns could come away with three wins when they take on the Jets, Ravens and Raiders.
The Browns aren't likely to make the playoffs unless a miracle occurs; however, they may have the opportunity to determine if Gabriel is a franchise quarterback as they move forward, which could be a major win for th franchise.