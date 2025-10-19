Three takeaways from the Browns dominant win over Miami
The best game of the season so far in Cleveland. It’s been a long time since the Browns just blew out a team and looked convincing.
The defense starred, and the offense executed when they needed to. There was pressure on the organization to win this game, and they came through. Here are three takeaways from an impressive 31-6 Cleveland win.
1. The Browns aren’t the bottom of the barrel
This was the best the Cleveland Browns have looked in years. The defense was dominant, the offense had life, the coaching was solid and the penalties stayed away.
The coaching seat of Kevin Stefanski was hot coming into this week, but this should cool it down. This should show fans that the players are fighting hard, it just doesn’t translate against good teams. That is usually a player issue, not a coaching one.
The defense was flying around all game long. They forced four turnovers, bullying the Dolphins into pulling Tua Tagovailoa early. The Browns knew the weather would force Miami into a run game, but when it wasn’t working, Miami looked clueless.
The offense took advantage of the opportunities the defense gave them, something they haven’t done this season. Quinshon Judkins impressed, Dillon Gabriel looked efficient and the wide receivers held onto the ball for the most part.
The Browns aren’t going to turn it around here and make the post season, but this should give fans hope that they aren’t terribly far away from being competitive today. It could always be worse, don’t be surprised if Miami is looking for a new coach this week.
2. Tyson Campbell is looking good
In his first game with the Browns Tyson Campbell looked up-and-down. It was a difficult task for the corner to travel to Cleveland from Jacksonville, then go line up against DK Metcalf and the hot Steelers.
He had some good plays, often stumbling into them, but he gave up a touchdown and a few big catches.
This time, he looked impressive. The Dolphins looked scared to throw it Denzel Ward’s way, forcing Campbell to step up.
Campbell defended multiple passes, and more importantly, picked up a ball deflected off De’Von Achane’s hands, walked the tight rope, and jogged his way into the end zone for a touchdown.
It’s a difficult job to try and replace Greg Newsome, but this was a great start. If he can continue to improve off a game, and show it wasn’t just Miami’s struggling offense, the Browns may have secured a long-term corner.
3. Win the trenches, win the game
It sounds simple, but it’s the only way Cleveland can win games this season.
The defense needs to do their job, dominating the line of scrimmage and forcing the opposing offenses to stay uncomfortable.
They did just that today. Mason Graham looked sharp despite dealing with an injury. Myles Garrett got home again. Alex Wright, Carson Schwesinger and Devin Bush all played their tails off. Two sacks and 11 TFLs for the unit. If they can continue this dominance against other teams, they’ll be back to a historic pace.
On the offense, the line has been a question all season long. This was the sharpest game they played this season. Gabriel had time, taking just two sacks, and delivered plenty of quick, accurate strikes.
Judkins got going, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 84 yards in a game where everyone in Cleveland and Miami knew the Browns would be run heavy.
All together, that’s a winning formula. If the Browns can learn from this film and take some things into the future, this team will be sharp.