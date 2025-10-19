How Browns defense proved they’re the best in the NFL vs. Dolphins
After a tough loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday, it was questioned how the team would respond. Going to 1-5, setting up a matchup vs the fellow 1-5 Miami Dolphins, would the Browns roll over?
The Cleveland defense answered that question very quickly and clearly. The conditions for the game were subpar, as it was windy and rainy in the land. That didn’t slow down the Cleveland defense, though.
In the Browns' win, there wasn’t one player on defense who did not contribute in a positive manner. In total, the Cleveland defense allowed 219 yards, with only 100 coming from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Cleveland also picked off Tua three times this game, the first coming from newcomer Tyson Campbell as he capitalized on a high throw, picked it off, and took it to the house for a touchdown. Rayshawn Jenkins got the second pick when the Browns blitzed and forced a bad throw from Tagovailoa, and Jenkins was in the right place at the right time to get the pick. The third interception came from safety Ronnie Hickman down the field, and he made a good play on the ball.
The interceptions weren’t it, though, for this defense, as apart from a 46-yard run from Dolphins running-back De’Von Achane, they only allowed 53 yards of rushing. Cleveland’s defense was completely swarming the line of scrimmage and protected it with a passion today, as they totaled 11 tackles for loss, their most in a game this season.
Myles Garrett and Alex Wright both racked up two tackles for loss, and rookies Carson Schwessinger and Mason Graham also accounted for one. Grant Delpit, Myles Harden, Jerome Baker, Donovan McMillon, and Isaiah McGuire also accumulated a TFL.
Grant Delpit also made a huge play on special teams after Cleveland scored their first touchdown, leveling the Dolphins' return man Dee Eskridge on the kickoff, giving the Browns the ball right back.
That fumble leading to the second Cleveland touchdown, including the pick-six, the Browns scored 21 points off of the Miami turnovers today. The defense gave the offense great opportunities and short fields, and the offense finally came through, Quinshon Judkins specifically, with those three touchdowns. The complementary football finally came through for a team that was relying too heavily on the defense.
Before this game, it seemed like a miracle if the Browns got a field goal after a big defensive stop. But that was not the case today; this defense continues to prove they’re one of the best in the league. If they can continue to get help, the Browns will be in every game.