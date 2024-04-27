Former Cincinnati Defensive Tackle Jowon Briggs Selected By Browns At Pick 243
The Cleveland Browns have officially closed out their 2024 NFL Draft with the selection of former Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Jowon Briggs.
Briggs becomes the second defensive tackle selected by the Browns in this draft after selecting Michael Hall Jr. in the second round.
Briggs spent his first two seasons in college with the Virginia Cavaliers prior to transferring to Cincinnati. In 2022, he had a monster year with 60 tackles and three sacks. He did take a step back in 2023 with 27 tackles and two sacks.
Even though 2023 was a quieter year statistically, Briggs was still a face of the program. He is considered a good character and leader which will be valued in Cleveland.
The most impressive aspect about Briggs is his power. He hit 42 reps on bench press when testing for the draft. His strength and power is evident on the field, making him a difficult player to block. Briggs does not have the Hall type of explosiveness at 313 pounds, yet he has plenty of potential to make an impact in the future.
The Cleveland Browns have a good problem at the moment and that problem is too many good defensive tackles in the same room. With Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, Quinton Jefferson, Michael Hall Jr. and Siaki Ika already on the roster, perhaps Briggs will spend 2024 on the practice squad.
This could be another signal that the defensive tackle room will be significantly changing in 2025 as both Hall and Briggs are good enough to command playing time.