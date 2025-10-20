Jerry Jeudy's most hated broadcaster will be calling Browns vs. Patriots game
The upcoming Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will have some more intriguing storylines than some fans might have expected.
Cleveland is coming off their most convincing win of the season with a 31-6 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. Headlined by a stellar performance by rookie running back Quinshon Judkins's three touchdowns and the defense holding the Dolphins' offense to 219 yards of total offense and four turnovers.
The Browns now enter Week 8 with two wins on the season and some momentum. They will have one of their most challenging games of the season against the New England Patriots.
This broadcast will be different from the typical Browns game as while they are usually on CBS with the network being known for AFC games, this game will be on FOX. Calling the game, though, might end up being the biggest storyline of the game.
FOX will have Chris Meyers on play-by-play commentary with sideline report Jen Hale. Who is the analyst on the game? Mark Schlereth.
Why does it matter that it's Schlereth? Browns fans might remember that there is a bit of history between Schlereth and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Last year, Jeudy was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Browns in exchange for 2024 fifth and sixth-round picks. Schlereth had shared a video of his reaction of the trade and went as far as to call him a "bust."
Understandably, this did not sit well with Jeudy. He ended up firing back on Schlereth with a repost and went after him.
"Only if your opinion mattered Hating ass dude #bagseason yall go give this lame ass dude some attention."
Since that post, Jeudy has certainly shown on the field that he is far from being a bust. He's made a convincing argument that he could be a number one receiver in the NFL.
Last year, Jeudy led the Browns in receiving for his first 1,000-yard season as he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. This season, it's been a slower start for him as he has 22 receptions for 257 yards in seven. Much of that could be credited to the inconsistency at quarterback.
It'll be interesting to see if Jeudy gets involved to any production meetings with Schlereth in the same room, but it seems unlikely. How Schlereth handles calling the game with Jeudy might end up being more fasinating than the actually game itself.