Cleveland Browns found their breakout star vs. Dolphins
Quinshon Judkins is making his case for the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year honor.
The running back out of Ohio State exploded for a career day against the Miami Dolphins in the Cleveland Browns' win on Sunday, Oct. 19. The Browns dominated the Dolphins from start to finish as Judkins rushed for three touchdowns to help in the 31-6 scoreline.
All the talk has been on how Cleveland would respond after falling last week to its in-division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially after the Cincinnati Bengals upended them just days later.
While the Dolphins have struggled mightily throughout the 2025 campaign, the offense looked superb on Sunday. They worked as a collective unit, did not turn over the football and most importantly, relied on Judkins to dominate the rushing attack.
Alongside his three touchdowns, he took 25 carries for 84 yards of total offense. His three scores came from 46, three and two yards out.
His 46-yard score showcased just how good he really is. He broke through the line, weaved past tacklers and muscled off others before dashing down the sideline and finding pay dirt.
He is just the third running back in Cleveland's storied history to find the endzone three times in one game, joining James Harrison and Nick Chubb. Chubb, who left the team this offseason, was with the team for seven years while Harrison was in Cleveland for five.
With it being just his first year in the NFL, Judkins is certainly turning heads.
So far this year, he has a total of 467 rushing yards and five touchdowns, leading the way as one of the best offensive threats for the Browns. He has also added on nearly 70 yards in the receiving game, being utilized as both a power back and receiving threat out of the backfield.
Prior to Sunday's game against Miami, his best game was against the Minnesota Vikings in London, where he rushed for 110 yards on 23 attempts. But coming out of that game, he was given a season-low amount of looks against Pittsburgh.
The concern for Cleveland coming out of the loss last week against the Steelers was that the coaching staff wasn't using Judkins enough, especially with rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel throwing the ball over 50 times.
Well, those concerns were put to rest as Gabriel only dropped back and tossed the ball 18 times, completing 13 passes for 116 yards. He ultimately did enough to move the Browns to 2-5 on the season.
The decision to lean into the running game gave Cleveland fans a sigh of relief. Judkins clearly can be one of the top running backs in his rookie class. If he can keep developing, there's a chance he can also be one of the best in the league.
For now, Browns fans can take a deep breath and rest assured knowing they have their next workhorse in Quinshon Judkins, a young back ready to carry the torch left behind by Nick Chubb.