Since 2020 One NFL Division Has Stood Above The Rest

best division in the NFL



(win % in non-division games since 2020)



62.6% (106-63) - AFC North



<huge gap>



54.7% (94-78) - NFC West

52.9% (91-81) - AFC West

51.5% (88-83) - AFC East

49.1% (84-87) - NFC East

48.5% (83-88) - NFC North

<gap>

43.0% (74-98) - NFC South

37.8% (65-107)…