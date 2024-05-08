Since 2020 One NFL Division Has Stood Above The Rest
Back in 2020, the Cleveland Browns began to turn the corner as they tried to establish itself as a winning franchise. They quickly became one that can compete amongst the big boys year after year. Prior to that, the end of the 2010s had been very bleak years for an organization that has seen little success.
However, as Cleveland took their first step towards relevancy in 2020, they enjoyed an 11-win regular season which was capped off with a thrilling and dominant victory in the city of Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately that season the team was robbed of a trip to the AFC Championship by a blown call.
Naturally, that first year of success was in front of zero fans as COVID struck and the only people in stadiums were the players themselves.
Not only were Cleveland fans robbed of a historic season but the franchise was not the only team in the division to experience a bit of success. In the four seasons since 2020, the AFC North is statistically the best division in football proven by win percentage.
In games outside of the division, the AFC North is an astounding 106-63, good for a 62.6 win percentage. Second place might as well be fifth place as the NFC West posts a 54.7 win percentage and just 94 overall wins.
The AFC North has been the best division in football and unfortunately, 2024 will be no different. The Browns have their eyes set on the Lombardi trophy as do the Bengals with a healthy quarterback, the Ravens who are the reigning number one seed in the AFC and the Steelers who had arguably the best off-season in the NFL.
It hasn't been easy for Cleveland as they have tried to become a consistent winner and the road in 2024 will be more of the same. Absolutely nothing that the Browns aren't used to.