Browns Sign Former Steelers Offensive Tackle And Jaguars Wide Receiver

With OTAs getting started in a week, the Browns are making some final tweaks to their 90-man roster.

Spencer German

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (OL10)
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (OL10) goes / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
As the Browns gear up for the start of OTAs next week, general manager Andrew Berry is bolstering the roster in a few key spots.

On Tuesday, Cleveland claimed offensive tackle Kellen Diesch off of waivers. The Arizona State product spent last season with division rival Pittsburgh on the practice squad. He was waived by the Steelers following the team's rookie minicamp this past weekend.

Along with Diesch, the Browns also signed former Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Camp. The 2021 sixth-round pick wound up not making Jacksonville's roster and spent that season with the Houston Texans instead. Camp has played in five games across two seasons in Houston, catching just one pass for seven yards.

Last season, Camp spent a portion of the season on Pittsburgh's practice squad, along with Diesch. He was waived by the Steelers in October and several months later wound up on the Panthers practice squad instead. Camp registered 48 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns during four years at Georgia Tech, before entering the NFL.

In order to make room on the roster, Cleveland also announced that they waived kicker Lucas Havrisik, who signed a reserve/futures contract with the team back in January.

Spencer German

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.