Browns Schedule Is Tough, But Which AFC North Team Plays Most Challenging Schedule In 2024?
The 2024 NFL schedule dropped this past week and the Browns have one of the toughest slates of all 32 teams. In fact, based on the win percentage of their opponents last season the Browns actually have the most difficult schedule next season.
Their AFC rivals Baltimore and Pittsburgh aren't too far behind though and for Cincinnati, simply existing in a division that saw all four teams finish with a winning record last year means they'll have their work cut out for them.
But which team has the toughest path to the playoffs? Let's find out.
4) Cincinnati Benagls
Based off of opponents alone it feels safe to say that the Bengals have the lighter of the four schedules in the division. They obviously play many of the same opponents as their division counterparts, but they'll have a chance to pad their record with matchups again the Panthers, Patriots and the Titans, among a few others.
One smaller challenge will be the fact that they play two Thursday night games this year – something the Browns also have to deal with. Those short weeks are never fun from recovery purposes. A Week 12 bye could help that cause though, even though it's a little later in the schedule than maybe players like. Ultimately, this feels like a more manageable schedule than the rest of the division.
3) Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore's schedule obviously seems tougher on paper because as the reigning AFC North champions they obviously play more division winners. A Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs is actually a good draw though because the Chiefs tend to start the season a little slower and then get better as it goes on.
Week 3-5 seems like a tougher stretch to navigate with the Cowboys, Bills and Bengals, but the Bills could be poised to take a step back this year. A Week 14 bye is also the latest of any in the division and they play on three short weeks with a Thursday Night matchup in Week 10 against Cincy, a Week 16 Saturday contest with the Steelers and then the Christmas Day game against the Texans. The latter two matchups, plus a season finale against the Browns should be a challenging final three games.
2) Cleveland Browns
The win 2023 win percentage of their opponents is only part of the story for Cleveland. Going solely off of that stat is unwise because last year was last year. Some of these teams the Browns will play could be totally different this year.
With that said, the way the schedule is set up is going to make for a tough road back to the playoffs. Drawing the Cowboys in their season opener feels like a win. On paper Dallas should be a good team again, but Week 1s can be flukey. No team is the best version of itself that early so it's a chance for the Browns to steal one. Weeks 2-9 feel like the stretch where they'll really have to compile some wins because the final seven games of the season are a gauntlet.
Four AFC North games, plus matchups with the Chiefs and Dolphins. That portion of the schedule will make or break the Browns playoff hopes.
1) Pittsburgh Steelers
Nobody in the division has it tougher than the Steelers. The NFL did them no favors. The early portion of the schedule is manageable with the Falcons, Broncos and Chargers to open things up, granted their home opener isn't until Week 3. Don't sleep on the Colts in Week 4, which starts a four game stretch that also features the Cowboys and Jets who should be good teams this year.
A Week 9 bye is great for Pittsburgh, but what comes afterwards is an absolute doozy. Pittsburgh plays all six of its division games over the last eight weeks of the season. They have games against the Eagles and the Chiefs worked in around those. Oh, and they'll have three shorter weeks to prepare with a Week 12 Thursday Night matchup in Cleveland, then a Week 16 Saturday matchup in Baltimore, which leads into that Wednesday, Christmas Day showdown with the Chiefs. Talk about rough. I'd say they deserve some sympathy but Browns fans would never.
