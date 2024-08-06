Three Defensive Free Agents the Cleveland Browns Should Pursue
The Cleveland Browns are set to begin their preseason schedule on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers. While their roster is relatively set, Andrew Berry is always looking for ways to improve the team.
Looking at potential roster needs, the Browns could mostly use depth. They don't have any huge pressing needs that have to be addressed at this point. Obviously, that is a very good thing.
However, teams that want to make the playoffs and compete for a Super Bowl need to have quality depth in case of injury.
On the defensive side of the football, Cleveland could use more depth on the defensive line, at linebacker, and possibly in the secondary. Again, they don't need starters necessarily, but adding more talent ot those positions would be wise if the right fit is available.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three defensive free agents the Browns should consider.
Yannick Ngakoue, Defensive End
Rushing the passer is one of the most important things that a defense has to be able to do. Thankfully, Cleveland has been blessed with one of the best to ever do it in Myles Garrett.
Adding more depth alongside him would make sense. It is surprising to see Yannick Ngakoue still available this late in the free agency market. Bringing him in on a one-year deal would make a lot of sense for the Browns.
During the 2023 season, Ngakoue played in 13 games, racking up 22 total tackles and four sacks.
Shaquille Leonard, Linebacker
Another intriguing option could be former superstar linebacker Shaquille Leonard. For those who don't know who Shaq Leonard is, he was a beast during his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts. Some may remember him as Darius Leonard.
Leonard has dealt with crippling back injury issues in recent years that have set his career back. He played in 14 total games last season, recording 88 tackles and a sack.
If he can get back to full health, he could be a massive playmaker for Cleveland. He's well worth a flier on a one-year contract.
Patrick Peterson, Cornerback
Finally, adding another capable cornerback would be wise. If an injury were to happen in the secondary, the Browns would be covered with a player like Patrick Peterson.
At 34 years old, Peterson is still capable of making an impact. During the 2023 season with the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, he ended up with 42 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes.
Those numbers show that he can still play and would be worthy of a one-year deal from the Browns.