WATCH: New Browns Wide Receiver Makes His Appearance At Cavs Game Five
New Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has wasted no time in endearing himself to the Cleveland fanbase. The Cleveland Cavaliers first-round matchup against the Orlando Magic shifted back to Cleveland on Tuesday night in what felt like a must-win game.
The Cavs have had the advantage on their home court and Jeudy took this opportunity to start winning this fanbase over. In a timeout near the end of the first quarter, Jeudy appeared on the jumbotron and got the Cavs faithful pumped up during a scorching hot first quarter for the Cavs.
Since Jeudy's trade in March, he hasn't had much of a chance to make his presence known in Cleveland. What a perfect time to do it as the entire city of Cleveland is rallying around this Cavs basketball team.
Jeudy is going to have a massive opportunity in the fall to become an impact player on a Browns offense that is going to have an entirely different personality in 2024. Where Cleveland has been a run-first offense for the past four seasons, the addition of Ken Dorsey leans to the potential to become a pass-heavy attack.
Not only does Jeudy have the chance to make an impact in 2024, but with the aging Amari Cooper who is certainly on the tail-end of his career, Jeudy could establish himself as the heir apparent to take over that role for the near future in Cleveland.
The excitement around Jeudy is as real as the excitement that he got going inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.