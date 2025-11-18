Browns legend defends Jimmy Haslam despite failed season
The Cleveland Browns had another tough loss on Sunday, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 23-16.
There are many people to blame for the Browns' season, and during BIGPLAY Sports Network's "The Top Dawgs Show" on Tuesday, the hosts put up a poll: Who do you blame the most for this season?
The fans had four options to choose from: the players, head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry or owner Jimmy Haslam. Ultimately, Haslam emerged as the top choice, garnering 38% of the votes.
While many have blamed Haslam for Cleveland's failures, former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon isn't one of them.
"Jimmy's not out there coaching, he's not out there playing," Dixon said.
Dixon does make a good point that Haslam isn't on the field, so he doesn't have any impact on the game, but he was the one who signed off on giving Deshaun Watson $230 million and trading away three first-round picks and more.
Watson has yet to take the field this season due to an Achilles injury he sustained last season, which he unfortunately re-injured at the beginning of the year.
If Haslam hadn’t guaranteed Watson $230 million, he likely wouldn’t have agreed to the trade to the Browns. As a result, the team could have retained their three first-round picks, saved a bunch of money, and perhaps even held on to quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Haslam is even aware that the Watson trade was a mistake and discussed it during the owners' meeting in March.
"We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun," Haslam said, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "We thought we had the quarterback; we didn't. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole."
The only way Cleveland will be able to get out of the hole Watson put them in is if the Browns draft a franchise quarterback in 2026 who can cover up some of the big-time holes on the roster.
Cleveland has been one of the worst teams in the NFL over the last two seasons, but if they find a rookie quarterback who can play, there’s a chance they could turn things around quickly, especially with how strong the defense is.
If the Browns can find a few offensive linemen and some playmakers in 2026 and 2027, along with acquiring a quarterback, then the team might have a shot at making the playoffs during the 2027 season.