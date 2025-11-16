Myles Garrett passes Hall of Famer for sack streak record
Ever since the Browns drafted Myles Garrett in 2017, he’s established himself as one of the most dominant and consistent pass rushers in all of football.
In Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson rolled out right in the red zone, looking to the endzone for a touchdown. Garrett came off the edge, bringing Jackson down as he tried to roll back to the left, bringing him down for a sack. It was the 12th sack of the season for Myles Garrett.
That gives Garrett a new NFL record as he becomes the first player in league history to record 12 sacks in six consecutive seasons, passing Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor for the record.
Taylor had his five year streak from the 1985 season until 1989.
Garrett’s streak started in 2020, his fourth season in the NFL. Garrett also had 13.5 sacks in 2018, but a suspension in 2019 held him to just 10 sacks that season.
Then in 2020, he recorded a 12 sack season and followed it up with back-to-back 16 sack seasons in the 2021 and 22 seasons.
In 2023 Garrett had 14 sacks, but managed to earn a Defensive Player of the Year, an award that he is a favorite for winning once again this season.
Last year he had 14 sacks, but a career high 22 TFLs, taking the running game more seriously than ever before.
During this offseason, Garrett nearly left the team with uncertainty on how competitive the Browns would be able to be this year. Instead, Garrett settled for a new contract, making him the highest paid non-quarterback at the time of signing.
He has proven to be worth every penny of it though, dominating as the Browns bolster one of the best defensive units in all of football, even in a year when their record doesn’t reflect that success.
This season, Garrett is back to looking unstoppable. Against the New England Patriots, Garrett recorded five sacks on quarterback Drake Maye, a franchise record for Cleveland in a single game.
Even against the Baltimore Ravens, Garrett would record a second sack of the game against Jackson on Baltimore’s next drive.
It’s clear Garrett has shown no signs of slowing down to this point. He’s managed to record 113.5 sacks so far in his incredible career, the most by a player under the age of 30. If he can maintain himself, he’ll rewrite what is possible for a pass rusher to do.