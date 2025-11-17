Three takeaways from the Browns 23-16 division loss to the Baltimore Ravens
The Cleveland Browns had a chance to beat a division rival in the Baltimore Ravens, but couldn’t complete the job.
Shedeuer Sanders made his NFL debut for the team, but couldn’t change the momentum of the offense as the Browns lost 23-16.
Here are three things we learned in the loss.
1. Sheduer Sanders finally plays… it wasn’t pretty
It’s what every fan on social media seemed to have wanted. Sheduer Sanders finally got his first action in the NFL. It shouldn’t be surprising to anyone to see him play like a fifth round pick who wasn’t ready to play.
Much like his counterpart in Dillon Gabriel, who left with a head injury, Sanders looked scared to fire the ball downfield. He also showed the same pocket awareness issues that were a concern. He consistently drifts backwards, creating easier pass rushing angles for large sacks.
He also threw an interception on a big miss, and took an intentional grounding penalty that allowed Baltimore to get great field position, and take a lead with a touchdown. The thing Sanders did best was his mobility, which we only saw going forward in small doses.
All of that aside, he had a chance to show some potential with a game-winning drive, and build some confidence. He started it out with his best pass of the day, hitting Harold Fannin Jr. over the middle for a touchdown.
He would then miss several passes, including one out of the back of the endzone to a wide open receiver. He did make one great throw to Gage Larvadain, but he couldn’t hang on.
He then missed a pass on the final play of the game, trying to force a ball into tight coverage.
He finished the day 4/16 for 47 yards and a pick. It wasn’t pretty, and it’s clear Sanders has plenty left to learn.
2. This team is fully reliant on the what the defense can do
Once again, the Browns lived and died on the play of their defense. Myles Garrett once again showed why he’s the best pass rusher in the NFL, and a DPOY candidate. He brought Lamar Jackson down four times, forcing him into one of the worst games in his career.
Devin Bush had a pick six, continuing what has been an amazing career resurgence this season. Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Carson Schwesinger was electric all day long, recording the second interception of his career. The Browns also recovered a muffed punt on special teams thanks to Grant Delpit.
They also showed some incredible defense in the red zone, holding the Ravens to several field goals instead of touchdowns.
The offense has shown time and time again they can only score off a major defensive play. It’s great to see the defense still fighting and showing life at this point of the season, but now the offense has to do right by them.
3. As long as the passing game isn’t a threat, the running game can’t be one either
When the game started, Quinshon Judkins looked like he was going to be able to dominate the Ravens front seven. He was finding creases, bouncing off tacklers and running hard.
Even Dylan Sampson broke off a nice 19-yard run, though he was only given one carry on the day.
From there, things began to go wrong. It became clear that no matter who was playing quarterback, there was no threat of a passing attack. Baltimore stacked the box, and began to stuff Judkins.
Judkins still had a handful of solid runs, but just couldn’t be as efficient. He finished the day with 17 carries for 59 yards, just a 3.5 average.
Cleveland had just 81 passing yards compared to 106 rushing yards. That kind of balance doesn’t work in the NFL these days.
Blame seems like it will naturally shift to the offense line, but it’s impossible to block seven guys who are all ready to stop the run. Until someone can find a way to fix the pass game, Judkins and the rest of the backs will suffer too.