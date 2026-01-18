Kevin Stefanski lands new job less than two weeks after being fired from Browns

The Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski on Monday following the team’s Week 18 victory.

Less than two weeks after being fired, Stefanski has a new job.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons are naming Stefanski as their next head coach.

Kevin Stefanski will be the next Atlanta Falcons’ head coach.



This news comes down just hours after the New York Giants finalized their five-year agreement with John Harbaugh, who was fired by the Baltimore Ravens one day after Stefanski was let go of the Browns.

Stefanski was widely expected to be one of the hottest candidates this offseason. The Browns decided it was time to move in a different direction.

After the season, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that Cleveland’s roster was too talented to only win five games last year. The Browns had one of the best defenses in the NFL over the last two seasons and won just eight total games.

Stefanski handed off playcalling duties in back-to-back seasons. Last year, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was tasked with getting Deshaun Watson back on track. This season, Stefanski handed the playsheet to Tommy Rees at the team’s bye week.

Rees is expected to have an opportunity to follow Stefanski to Atlanta. The 33-year-old offensive coordinator will not have another interview for Cleveland’s head coach vacancy.

In Atlanta, Stefanski will have more offensive weapons to work with. The Falcons deploy Bijan Robinson as a do-it-all running back. Tight end Kyle Pitts could finally get the attention he deserves in Stefanski’s offense.

Stefanski will also reunite with Kirk Cousins, who serves as the most expensive backup in the NFL. While the Falcons could release the 37-year-old quarterback, Stefanski might want to keep him. Michael Penix Jr. will be entering his third season, the same experience that Baker Mayfield had when Stefanski arrived in Cleveland. The young quarterback has had a rollercoaster of a career thus far.

Now, the attention will naturally shift to the Browns.

They fired a candidate that was one of the most sought-after names this offseason. Stefanski was set to interview a second time with the Tennessee Titans as well, but the Falcons didn’t let that happen.

The Browns will bring their own defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz back for a second interview next week. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken will also interview a second time.

On Saturday, the Browns interviewed Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who just turned 30 last week. He’s credited with turning around the career of Sam Darnold with the Minnesota Vikings and led Trevor Lawrence to a career-best year in Jacksonville

Expect the Browns to make a decision quickly.

They won’t want their staff to be bludgeoned by Stefanski’s Falcons, especially if they decide to go the route of continuity and promote Schwartz. Rees is already expected to join Stefanski's staff in Atlanta. So is former Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who left the Browns after their 2023 season to join the Tennessee Titans.

The Browns will host Stefanski’s Falcons at Huntington Bank Field in 2026.